Friday night lights a roaring success as St Albans and Tabard put on a show
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Friday night lights and a derby game brought a big crowd to Boggymead - and the majority left happy as St Albans recorded a victory over Tabard.
In total 460 saw the Saints win 30-5 and creep ever closer towards the titanic title race in London Three North West.
They remain sixth but have games in hand on all the teams above them bar new leaders Hitchin, who are eight points ahead.
Will Latham scored half the points for the blue and gold side, with a try, two conversions and two penalties.
Dom Boost also added a try while Dom Browne helped himself to a couple.
William Thompson got the only Tabard score in the first period as they sit one place and one point off the bottom.
Old Albanian shared 14 tries with hosts Dings Crusaders in National Two South but ended up on the wrong side of a 46-41 defeat.
Most Read
- 1 Pictures show first look inside Wonka set at Verulamium Park in St Albans
- 2 ‘Very heavy’ delays around St Albans A5183 road
- 3 Fight to prevent Park Street merging with St Stephens due to Green Belt development
- 4 Three arrested over conspiracy to commit theft after vehicle stop search
- 5 Five arrested in major St Albans and London Colney drugs bust
- 6 Teenage girls, 16 and 17, missing from St Albans have been found safe
- 7 Rugby club booting out squash players to expand changing facilities
- 8 A5183 Redbourn Road at St Albans to shut for 20 days in March
- 9 Police still searching for missing 42-year-old from Hertfordshire
- 10 Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park
Ashley Illston scored two for OAs while there was one each for Benjamin Charnock, Oliver Brown, Kaz Henderson, Obinna Nkwocha and Dan Watt.
Watt also kicked three conversions.