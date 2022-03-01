Friday night lights a roaring success as St Albans and Tabard put on a show

Dom Boost scored one of the St Albans tries against Tabard. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Friday night lights and a derby game brought a big crowd to Boggymead - and the majority left happy as St Albans recorded a victory over Tabard.

In total 460 saw the Saints win 30-5 and creep ever closer towards the titanic title race in London Three North West.

They remain sixth but have games in hand on all the teams above them bar new leaders Hitchin, who are eight points ahead.

Will Latham scored half the points for the blue and gold side, with a try, two conversions and two penalties.

Dom Boost also added a try while Dom Browne helped himself to a couple.

William Thompson got the only Tabard score in the first period as they sit one place and one point off the bottom.

Old Albanian shared 14 tries with hosts Dings Crusaders in National Two South but ended up on the wrong side of a 46-41 defeat.

Ashley Illston scored two for OAs while there was one each for Benjamin Charnock, Oliver Brown, Kaz Henderson, Obinna Nkwocha and Dan Watt.

Watt also kicked three conversions.