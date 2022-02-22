Old Albanian taken back to school after heavy defeat at home to Clifton

Chris West scored the solitary Old Albanian try against Clifton. - Credit: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian were given an object lesson in how to first win and then use good, quick ball as Clifton roared to a comfortable 52-7 success at Woollams.

Eight tries were scored in total, three of them by visiting prop Alex Giltrow, who, along with his forward colleagues, set up possession at will for their more fleet-footed team-mates.

Chris West got the solitary OA score, Dan Watt adding the extra two-points, but second-placed Clifton dominated at the set-pieces and the hosts will need to reset quickly ahead of Saturday's trip to Bristol to face Dings Crusaders.

The second-team Romans continued their superb campaign in Merit Table One with a 27-12 success over Fullerians.

Their dominance in the scrum brought tries for Kaz Henderson, John Kenward, Sam Hannon and Paul Greener as well as a man of the match award for Nathan Orsmond who provided tireless support across the park.

Harpenden moved into third in London One North with a 32-34 win at home to Thurrock.

St Albans' home ground of Boggymead was aptly-named this week and the 19-12 win for the hosts over leaders Finchley muddied the London Three North West promotion race too.

Saints lie sixth, eight points behind Hitchin, but just 12 off the top spot and with two games in hand at least on the top four.

Finchley landing three penalties before the break but a try from Liam Rogers after a strong scrum, converted by Will Latham, left it 9-7 to the visitors at the start of the second half.





Scrums continued to dominate in the mud and contributed to the next try, scored by Syd Noad with the kick again going over.

Finchley added a fourth penalty but Saints made sure of the win with Toby Sweeney carving a hole through the Finchley defence with a strong run.





Tabard's resurgence continued as they pushed promotion-chasing Welwyn all the way at Cobden Hill.

Jack Reilly had given them the lead with an unconverted try but the visitors responded, sealing the 12-5 victory with a second-half penalty try.

Verulamians meanwhile lost 13-10 at Thamesians in Herts Middlesex One.