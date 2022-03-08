Old Albanian left miserable after defeat to basement club Westcliff

Old Albanian second team won their 14th game of the season to keep their 100 per cent record intact. - Credit: OLD ALBANIAN RUGBY

It was a miserable afternoon for the Woollams faithful as Old Albanian slumped to a disappointing 18-14 defeat to lowly Westcliff.

The visitors were bottom of National Two South and with just one success in 22 league games before their trip to Hertfordshire but this was a thoroughly deserved victory.

Patience summed up the Essex men’s approach since they were 14 points adrift before most spectators had drawn breath.

Firm OA pressure had extracted a penalty try within three minutes and the accompanying yellow card gave Tom Stileman space to tear over five minutes later, Greg Lound adding the conversion.

Crucially, and with the wind at their backs, OAs couldn't score again and Westcliff could, Oliver Walker getting the try.

Lifted, they turned five points in 12 after the break with a converted try from George Maloney and George Bannister kicked them in front with a penalty.

Another three points with the last kick of the game sealed the victory.

The second-team Romans at least had a victory to celebrate, the 52-7 success over Ampthill Jets their 14th out of 14 Herts Middlesex Merit Table One games.

Lewis Head, John Greener, Ollie Critchley, Cian Morris, Patrick Beale, Charlie Haywood and Kadeem Collins were all try scorers while Ben Davies was in good form with the boot.

With promotions and relegations still a topic of some debate ahead of a summer restructure of the pyramid, Harpenden kept their hopes alive with a 24-11 success at Brentwood in London One North.

They are third with five games to go.

St Albans remain firmly involved in a truly fascinating title race in London Three North West after a 34-15 victory at Finsbury Park.

They are one of six teams separated by just five points going into the final three weekends of the season.

Tabard went down 7-0 to Harrow in the same division while Verulamians were beaten 43-0 by leaders London Scottish Lions in Herts Middlesex One.

For girls looking to take up rugby in any form, St Albans Centurions are holding a try-it session at Toulmin Drive on Saturday morning.

The rugby league club are looking to start a women’s side this year and has contacted OAs, St Albans, Welwyn, Tabard, Verulamians, Chesham and Fullerians although all are welcome regardless of ability

It starts at 10am with more details available by emailing gary.tetlow@outlook.com or calling 07713 472 091.