Old Albanian lose undefeated start to Worthing Raiders

Published: 4:54 PM September 28, 2021

Nick Defeo (12) got the one Old Albanian try against Worthing Raiders in National Two South. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian's unbeaten start to the new National Two South season was ended on home turf with a defeat to Worthing Raiders.

The Woollams-based rugby club had won their three opening fixtures but went down 22-13 to their south-coast visitors, with errors compounding the frustrations.

Raiders were patient and kept cool under the pressure through the first 30 minutes and they scooted to a deserved bonus-point success.

OAs will point to that opening spell, where they kept things simple and effective and raced into a 10-0 lead, Nick Defeo bagging a try and Dan Watt kicking a conversion and penalty.

Watt added three more points before the break but that was all they managed and two second-half scores gave Worthing the win and the extra point at the death.

There was better news for the Romans though, the club's second string, as they beat Shelford 54-10.

Free-flowing rugby was the order of the day as they bagged 10 tries, earned by hard-running and excellent support from the likes of Kadeem Collins and John Kerr.

Finn Morris was the stand-out player in defence while full-back Pete Wampamba was named man of the match by the visitors.

St Albans meanwhile enjoyed win number two of the London Three North West season, beating Tabard 59-6 at home.