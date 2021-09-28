Old Albanian lose undefeated start to Worthing Raiders
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
Old Albanian's unbeaten start to the new National Two South season was ended on home turf with a defeat to Worthing Raiders.
The Woollams-based rugby club had won their three opening fixtures but went down 22-13 to their south-coast visitors, with errors compounding the frustrations.
Raiders were patient and kept cool under the pressure through the first 30 minutes and they scooted to a deserved bonus-point success.
OAs will point to that opening spell, where they kept things simple and effective and raced into a 10-0 lead, Nick Defeo bagging a try and Dan Watt kicking a conversion and penalty.
Watt added three more points before the break but that was all they managed and two second-half scores gave Worthing the win and the extra point at the death.
There was better news for the Romans though, the club's second string, as they beat Shelford 54-10.
Free-flowing rugby was the order of the day as they bagged 10 tries, earned by hard-running and excellent support from the likes of Kadeem Collins and John Kerr.
Most Read
- 1 St Albans Fireworks Spectacular returns to Verulamium Park for 2021 display
- 2 Police refuse to prosecute over Smallford Pits destruction
- 3 Affordable housing block given green light for garage site
- 4 14 of the best places for a curry in Hertfordshire according to readers
- 5 Drivers seriously injured after crash at Wheathampstead junction
- 6 St Albans MP Daisy Cooper condemns government for fuel crisis
- 7 St Albans Feastival proves highlight of food and drink celebration
- 8 'It could have been fatal' - Tractor trailer overturns at London Colney
- 9 Lib Dems: City centre road closures are blighting neighbourhoods
- 10 Property Spotlight: An Edwardian detached family home in central St Albans
Finn Morris was the stand-out player in defence while full-back Pete Wampamba was named man of the match by the visitors.
St Albans meanwhile enjoyed win number two of the London Three North West season, beating Tabard 59-6 at home.