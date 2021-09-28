News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Old Albanian lose undefeated start to Worthing Raiders

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:54 PM September 28, 2021   
Nick Defeo (12) got the one Old Albanian try against Worthing Raiders in National Two South.

Nick Defeo (12) got the one Old Albanian try against Worthing Raiders in National Two South. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian's unbeaten start to the new National Two South season was ended on home turf with a defeat to Worthing Raiders.

The Woollams-based rugby club had won their three opening fixtures but went down 22-13 to their south-coast visitors, with errors compounding the frustrations.

Raiders were patient and kept cool under the pressure through the first 30 minutes and they scooted to a deserved bonus-point success.

OAs will point to that opening spell, where they kept things simple and effective and raced into a 10-0 lead, Nick Defeo bagging a try and Dan Watt kicking a conversion and penalty.

Watt added three more points before the break but that was all they managed and two second-half scores gave Worthing the win and the extra point at the death.

There was better news for the Romans though, the club's second string, as they beat Shelford 54-10.

Free-flowing rugby was the order of the day as they bagged 10 tries, earned by hard-running and excellent support from the likes of Kadeem Collins and John Kerr.

Finn Morris was the stand-out player in defence while full-back Pete Wampamba was named man of the match by the visitors.

St Albans meanwhile enjoyed win number two of the London Three North West season, beating Tabard 59-6 at home.

St Albans News

