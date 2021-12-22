News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Grassroots rugby in London divisions hit by near total wipeout

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM December 22, 2021
St Albans were among the many rugby clubs to see their game postponed.

St Albans were among the many rugby clubs to see their game postponed. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Rugby saw their final weekend before the Christmas break decimated as games were called off because of COVID-19 precautions.

Clubs were given the option of playing or not, with only eight matches across the 11 London & South East divisions taking place.

None of them affected St Albans or Tabard in London Three North West as all four matches were called off, including the meeting between the two at Cobden Hill.

The same was true of Harpenden's fixture away to Amersham & Chiltern, all the matches in that division called off as well.

Verulamians already had the weekend off as Herts Middlesex Division One entered their pause one week earlier.

In contrast the postponement of Old Albanian's trip to Bury St Edmunds was in the minority, with five of the eight matches going ahead.

The results had no effect on the Woollams-based club though as they retained their seventh position.

All teams are due back in action on January 8 with the exception of Verulamians who restart on January 15.

Rugby Union
St Albans News
Harpenden News
Radlett News

