Road trip brings success for Harpenden but Old Albanian fall agonisingly short at Redruth

Harpenden recorded a first win on the road away to Norwich. - Credit: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Harpenden picked up their first away win of the new season to move into the top half of the table.

The 20-6 success away to Norwich has them up to seventh in the London One North standings.

Michael Goode and Jevaughn Warren got their tries, the latter bagging a brace, and there were points from the boot of Ollie Mann with the only downside being the lack of a fourth try and bonus point.

Old Albanian were also on their travels with their longest journey of the year at Redruth.

They returned with a bonus point from a 22-21 loss but were just three minutes from securing a famous win at the Cornish giants.

The warm-up claimed Tom Mills as an injury victim but even denied his mercurial talents, the OA backline proved a force to be reckoned with.

That brought praise from head coach Dan George but he was even more effusive in his praise for the defensive activities shown by the entire side, epitomised by Mike Bond who took the dark arts learned in the front row into the loose forward role with spectacular effect.

Redruth scored first through Steele Barker but Albanian had a 14-12 lead by half-time, Elliott McPhun and Dan Watt scoring and converting twice respectively.

Fifteen minutes into the second period serious OA pressure brought a smart interception by Alex Ricci and Watt's third successful kick gave them a nine-point lead.

Fraser Honey reduced that to six with a penalty just past the hour mark but it wasn’t until three minutes from time that a speculative kick to the corner allowed a Redruth driving maul to give Dean Bonds a simple try.

Honey’s conversion then broke OA hearts.

St Albans maintain their unbeaten start in London Three North West but had to make do with a 19-19 draw away to Royston.

A Roy Dube try and a Will Latham conversion three minutes from time ensured parity for Saints, following up after a Harry Atherton score and penalty try.