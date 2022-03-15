Harpenden's youth policy continues to delight and amaze rugby club

Harpenden's youth policy is certainly paying off with the latest generation of players starting to shine in senior rugby.

The beginning of the month saw 11 players from this season’s U18 academy side on the field for the three senior sides at Redbourn Lane.

There were two in the first XV, including father and son Sean and Sam McLoughlin, while five were selected for the seconds.

The four in the third team also included two father and son pairings, Simon and James Leslie and Shirl and Jack Musselle.

On top of that the club also had Max Eke, also the skipper of his St George's School side, in action for England U18s against France.

A spokesman for the club said: "It is an amazing achievement for one club, especially during our centenary season, and it is a reflection of the time and commitment the club places on its mini and junior section, with four of those players starting in our U6s."

This week's first team result was a hard-fought 29-21 success at home to Belsize Park which keeps Harps in third in London One North.

The incredible title race in Division Three North West took another turn with just two weekends now remaining.

Three points separate the top six with the 13-11 win for St Albans over Hendon, one of their rivals, putting them fourth behind leaders Finchley.

Tabard fell to a disappointing 31-22 defeat to Royston but there was a 19-18 success for Verulamians at Actonians in Herts Middlesex One.

Old Albanian got back to winning ways in National Two South after three defeats with a 36-12 success at Barnstaple.

A slow start after a five hour journey meant OAs they trailed 12-7 at the break, Tom Mills and Dan Watt putting their points on the board.

The second period though saw the forwards finally fired up and Chris West started the charge seven minutes in before Watt followed moments later, converting the first try but not his own.

Ben Chadwick stretched the lead further before Watt added his second try and then his third conversion, after Alex Noot's final score of the match.