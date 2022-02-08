Old Albanian players find no joy at both Murrayfield and Bury St Edmunds

Nick Isiekwe (right) looks on as Max Malins is tackled by Hamish Watson during England's Six Nations defeat to Scotland. - Credit: STEVE WELSH/PA

Three former Old Albanians could not stop Scotland snatching the Calcutta Cup with an opening win over England in the Six Nations.

Max Malins started on the wing while the second row was the Saracens pair of Nick Isiekwe and Maro Itoje, the latter a former pupil of Harpenden St George's School with another former Sun Lane student in George Ford on the bench.

However, despite holding a 17-10 lead with less than 20 minutes to go, a penalty try and yellow card for Luke Cowan-Dickie, coupled with a tactical blunder from head coach Eddie Jones in not bringing on replacement hooker Jamie George, meant the hosts picked up a 20-17 success at Murrayfield.

Jones admitted that decision was a mistake.

He said: "Scotland were moving the ball around well and we thought we needed that third back rower on.

"Certainly I take the blame for that."

Old Albanian meanwhile decided to join the entertainment business, losing an incredible game 44-43 at Bury St Edmunds in National Two South.

Unforced errors were ultimately Albanian's undoing, with three in the opening 10 minutes setting the pattern and gifting the hosts 14 points.

But they still had the wherewithal to attack with devastating effect and by half-time they led 24-20 with the bonus point already secured.

Matt Mahoney, Tom Stileman, Jevaughn Warren and Sam Jones all scored tries with Dan Watt converting two of them.

It got even better immediately after the restart with Stileman and Watt combining to add another seven points but it would be another 35 minutes before they added to their total.

By that time Bury had not only recouped the 11-point deficit but they had scored another 13 on top for a 44-31 lead.

But with the hosts tiring, OAs regrouped and a converted try from Jarred Sage made it a six-point game.

And with the final play Ben Charnock gave Watt the chance to win it at the death.

But despite being given a second attempt at the kick, a treacherous wind took the ball, and Albanian hopes, narrowly wide

Harpenden meanwhile kept their London One North promotion hopes alive with a 37-13 win at Amersham & Chiltern, a result which leaves them fourth in the table.