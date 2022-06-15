Fixtures announced for new look divisions after RFU complete huge restructure

St Albans and Verulamians have found out their fixtures for the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Newly-named and new look divisions will greet rugby clubs after the RFU undertook the biggest change to the league structure in 30 years.

The new pyramid will see clubs in either national, regional or county leagues with the underlying plan to improve player retention, attract new players and cut down on travelling time.

A new cup competition will round-off the season.

Old Albanian will now be in National Two East, one of three divisions at the same level rather than the previous two. They start the year away to Guernsey with the return match rounding off the campaign on April 22.

Harpenden find themselves in Regional One South East, the highest level outside of the national leagues, and will find themselves playing county derbies with both Hertford and Tring.





St Albans and Tabard are in the same division once again, now called Counties Two Herts Middlesex.

Tabard head to Boggymead for the first meeting on November 26 with the return game at Cobden Hill on March 4 representing the penultimate fixture of the season.

Verulamians meanwhile start away to Chess Valley on September 24 in Counties Three Herts Middlesex.









2022-2023 fixtures

Old Albanian RFC - National Two East

Sep 3 - Guernsey (a)

Sep 10 - Henley (h)

Sep 17 - North Walsham (a)

Sep 24 - Tonbridge Juddians (h)

Oct 1 - Westcliff (a)

Oct 15 - Blackheath (h)

Oct 22 - Worthing (a)

Oct 29 - Dorking (h)

Nov 5 - Sevenoaks (a)

Nov 12 - Rochford Hundred (h)

Nov 26 - Canterbury (a)

Dec 3 - Bury St Edmunds (h)

Dec 10 - Barnes (a)

Dec 17 - Henley (a)

Jan 7 - North Walsham (h)

Jan 14 - Tonbridge Juddians (a)

Jan 21 - Westcliff (h)

Jan 28 - Blackheath (a)

Feb 18 - Worthing (h)

Feb 25 - Dorking (a)

Mar 4 - Sevenoaks (h)

Mar 11 - Rochford Hundred (h)

Mar 25 - Canterbury (h)

Apr 1 - Bury St Edmunds (a)

Apr 15 - Barnes (h)

Apr 22 - Guernsey (h)

Harpenden RFC - Regional One South East

Sep 3 - Colchester (a)

Sep 10 - Bedford Athletic (a)

Sep 17 - Shelford (h)

Sep 24 - Hertford (a)

Oct 1 - CS Stags 1863 (h)

Oct 15 - Westcombe Park (a)

Oct 22 - Sidcup (h)

Oct 29 - Sudbury (a)

Nov 5 - Medway (h)

Nov 12 - Tunbridge Wells (a)

Nov 26 - Tring (h)

Dec 3 - Bedford Athletic (h)

Dec 10 - Shelford (a)

Dec 17 - Hertford (h)

Jan 7 - CS Stags 1863 (a)

Jan 14 - Westcombe Park (h)

Jan 21 - Sidcup (a)

Jan 28 - Sudbury (h)

Feb 11 - Medway (a)

Feb 18 - Tunbridge Wells (h)

Mar 4 - Tring (a)

Mar 11 - Colchester (h)

St Albans RFC - Counties Two Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Saracens Amateurs (h)

Sep 10 - Harrow (a)

Sep 17 - Cheshunt (h)

Sep 24 - Royston (a)

Oct 1 - Finsbury Park (h)

Oct 15 - Ealing Trailfinders 1871 (a)

Oct 22 - Barnet Elizabethans (h)

Oct 29 - Hendon (a)

Nov 5 - Wasps FC (h)

Nov 12 - London Scottish Lions (a)

Nov 26 - Tabard (h)

Dec 3 - Harrow (h)

Dec 10 - Cheshunt (a)

Dec 17 - Royston (h)

Jan 7 - Finsbury Park (a)

Jan 14 - Ealing Trailfinders 1871 (h)

Jan 21 - Barnet Elizabethans (a)

Jan 28 - Hendon (h)

Feb 11 - Wasps FC (a)

Feb 18 - London Scottish Lions (h)

Mar 4 - Tabard (a)

Mar 11 - Saracens Amateurs (a)

Tabard RFC - Counties Two Herts Middlesex

Sep 3 - Harrow (a)

Sep 10 - Royston (h)

Sep 17 - Ealing Trailfinders 1871 (a)

Sep 24 - Hendon (h)

Oct 1 - London Scottish Lions (a)

Oct 15 - Saracens Amateurs (h)

Oct 22 - Cheshunt (a)

Oct 29 - Finsbury Park (h)

Nov 5 - Barnet Elizabethans (a)

Nov 12 - Wasps FC (h)

Nov 26 - St Albans (a)

Dec 3 - Royston (a)

Dec 10 - Ealing Trailfinders (h)

Dec 17 - Hendon (a)

Jan 7 - London Scottish Lions (h)

Jan 14 - Saracens Amateurs (a)

Jan 21 - Cheshunt (h)

Jan 28 - Finsbury Park (a)

Feb 11 - Barnet Elizabethans (h)

Feb 18 - Wasps FC (a)

Mar 4 - St Albans (h)

Mar 11 - Harrow (h)

Verulamians RFC - Counties Three Herts Middlesex

Sep 24 - Chess Valley (a)

Oct 1 - Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Oct 15 - Actonians (a)

Oct 22 - Thamesians (h)

Oct 29 - Watford (a)

Nov 5 - West London (a)

Nov 12 - Uxbridge (h)

Dec 3 - UCSOB (a)

Dec 10 - Old Millhillians (h)

Jan 7 - Bank of England (a)

Jan 14 - Brunel University (h)