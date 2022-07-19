Medal joy for Roundwood Park pupils at European Athletics Championship

All smiles for Mia McIntosh as she won U18 European athletics gold in the 100m hurdles. - Credit: EUROPEAN ATHLETICS

Roundwood Park School is one proud organisation after watching two of their former pupils pick up medals at the U18 European Athletics Championship.

Mia McIntosh led the gold rush for Team GB with their first visit to the top step of the podium in Jerusalem.

She clocked a championship best of 13.05 seconds, and a British record at the age group too, to claim the 100m hurdles crown.

Speaking on the British Athletics website she said: "I’m very happy and very emotional. I came here and did everything my coach wanted me to do.

"I am just so overwhelmed to be coming away with a gold medal."

Tom Gaunce brought the second success with a bronze in the medley relay, although he and his team-mates had an anxious wait.

The Harpenden man was on the final leg of the event, where four athletes run 100m, 200m, 300 and then 400m, and brought the baton home in fourth place.

However, Denmark, who had finished third, were disqualified giving the GB squad the third spot.