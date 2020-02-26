Wolves hoping a blackout can reverse fortunes after disappointing road loss at Caledonia Pride
PUBLISHED: 11:09 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 26 February 2020
Archant
Oaklands Wolves let a promising position slip as the fell to a 73-58 defeat on the road at Caledonia Pride.
They were very much in the contest after three periods of the WBBL game, trailing by just five points at 52-47.
But Wolves were able to dress just eight players for the trip and the final 10 minutes brought fitness into the equation with the University of Edinburgh-based hosts easing clear.
Lizzy Harrison top-scored for the visitors with 14 points while Anneke Schlueter and Dorka Boros chipped in with eight each.
The result is another blow to Wolves' play-off hopes as they have now slipped to 11th after seven straight losses
They are still within two points of the top eight though and are hoping the return of the popular blackout night against Nottingham on Saturday, where the crowd are encouraged to don black clothes and raise the roof, can help reverse their fortunes.