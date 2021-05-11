Herts Ad Sunday League: Welwyn shine with 10-1 triumph

Published: 10:38 AM May 11, 2021

PREMIER DIVISION

AFC London Road and Phoenix shared the points in a 2-2 draw. Dan Johnson was the Phoenix outstanding player and Liam Addlesee showed his threat around thee goal with both Phoenix goals. Once again Frankie Jowle was on the mark with both Road’s goals. Harvey Scott was their star player.

Skew Bridge suffered their second league defeat on the trot when falling to a 1-0 defeat against Beehive, a win that moves then into second place. The all important goal was scored by Jake Joseph Anthony.

Brookmans Park took a two goal lead through Adam Davies and James Smith in the first half against Plough and Harrow. Revitalised Billy Small came on and scored two goals to equalise for Plough and Harrow. Second half saw Park put the pressure on Plough. A missed penalty by Chris Dunn was soon made up by Dunn scoring the 3-2 match winner.

Stef Geraldes was back to his starring performance for AFC Rangers in their fine 3-1 win against Six Bells. Goals came from Nathan Singh (2) and Daniel Westmore. Warren Gladdy scored for Six Bells.

DIVISION ONE

Another top class 10-1 performance from start to finish for FC Welwyn against Herts Lions. Welwyn took an early lead and didn't stop there, going in 7-0 up at the break. Welwyn continued to dominate adding another three goals in the second half. Herts Lions grabbed a consolation goal near the end. Goals coming from Levi Gunn, Matt Standen, Lucas Thurgood (2), own goal and a 5 star performance from this weeks man of the match, Nathan Isherwood scoring five goals. Ellis Constantinou scored for Lions. Referee, Adam Knight was fantastic.

Blacksmiths completed the double over Verulam OB with a 6-0 win. Two goals apiece came from Josh Rolls and Harry West with Jimmy Talbot, and star man Josh Urquart also scoring.

In spite of a man of the match performance by Ryan Shrives and an improved showing compared to the previous week Harpenden Colts OB were on the wrong end of a 4-0 defeat by Borehamwood Rovers who were 3-0 leaders at half time and soon added their fourth in the second half. Whilst Colts rued their errors allowing Rovers to score many positives emerged that will hopefully ensure a strong end of season showing in their remaining games.

DIVISION TWO

Little Heath gained revenge over Harpenden Colts Res for an earlier defeat when turning the tables with a 3-2 win. Star man Shane Reid was on the two-goal mark and Nick Baker a single. Despite this an injury hit Colts OB put up stern resistance against Little Heath's title challenge. Liam Broster (man of the match) encouraged throughout with Tom Marino and Lawrence Waldram scoring for the OB's before Little Heath's late winner. Still much to play for and inspite of injuries the OB's look set for a tantalising end to the season.

St Georges could only muster up 10 men when going down 2-1 against a well organised Wheathampsed ‘89. Lee Goldsmith was the Wheathampstead star man, scoring a goal along with Ian Ward.

Pinewood defeated Welwyn Warriors 2-1 with goals from Andrew Alsop and Aaron O’Connor. Peter Reilly was their stand-out player.

DIVISION THREE

In the top of the table clash, Mermaid’s keeper Dave Hancock was the star man in their 1-0 win against Forza Watford to move to top of the league thanks to a Stephen Maitland goal.

Once again TNF paid the penalty of missing chances when going down 2-0 against Wheathampstead Wdrs. The outstanding Mali Dunisha scored both Wdrs goals.

Two struggling teams, Wishing Well and Hanburys were unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 scoreline.

Luke Howard was in top form for Borehamwood Raiders when winning 2-0 against Phoenix Res with goals from Adam Ibrahim, Abubaker and Brendon Stout. Alfie Cowley was outstanding for Phoenix.

A tough game for both Royston Rangers and Beehive Res failed to create many chances. Royston were gritty in their display and Beehive just managed to get over the line 2-1 with goals from Craig Clarke and Ashley Defries with James Rattray outstanding.

DIVISION FOUR

Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Pegasus were involved in nine-goal thriller with Welwyn Pegasus side coming out on top 5-4. Mike Donkin and Ronan Nevin both grabbed two goals each, but a Park missed penalty at 3-4, was an important moment in the game. Pegasus goals came from Charlie Hewitt, Billy Dean, Jack Kendrick-Gibson brace plus an own goal. Alex Hemmingfield was their star man.

Centre half Ian Taylor scored twice to help Marshalswick Rovers beat a spirited Royston Rangers Reserves team who came back from 3-0 to 3-2 with goals from Sam Parchment and Alfie Kavanagh before finally succumbing 5-2. Matt Lacey, Alex Pederson and Alex Messam scored Rovers other goals.

Two goals from Dan Kitchener gave Phoenix ‘A’ a 2-0 win against St Albans Warriors, to gain revenge for an earlier defeat by the same score early in the season.

Welwyn Warriors Res produced an excellent hardworking performance to beat second placed Wrestlers 5-1. Warriors started very sharply and went 3-0 up in the first half. Goals from Daniel Sears, Allan Johnston and Josh Jordan put Warriors firmly in control.

Wrestlers pulled a goal back in the second half from Dan Hedges. Lucian Antippa made an immediate impact from the subs bench when he intercepted a poor back pass to finish and Mitch Ryan completed the scoring to make it 5-1. Oliver Tindale shone for Warriors.

A Michael Curtis goal made it 15 straight league wins for league favourites Hatfield Seniors when defeating Hatfield Mosquito 1-0. Matthew Noot was their star player.