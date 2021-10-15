Redbourn Taekwondo excel in national championships on return to competition

Published: 8:15 AM October 15, 2021

Zara Fitzgerald of Redbourn Taekwondo Club in action during the patterns event. - Credit: REDBOURN TAEKWONDO

Redbourn Taekwondo Club competed in their first competition in more than 18 months - and claimed some major titles in the process.

The UK ITF National Championship was held in Hatfield with teams from all over the UK & Ireland competed for the major awards.

It attracted over 200 competitors and Redbourn were delighted with their efforts.

Zara Fitzgerald of Redbourn Taekwondo Club on top of the podium with gold after the sparring event. - Credit: REDBOURN TAEKWONDO

Star of the show was 10-year-old Zara Fitzgerald who won double gold in the sparring, coming through a bruising encounter against a Welsh competitor to win the British title, and then following it up with success in the patterns.

Rory Crafford also excelled and came home with a gold in both the patterns and sparring in a very tough division against excellent opponents.

Joel Moss took gold in the sparring and a silver in the patterns while Dylan Castillo won bronze in sparring, battling against some higher-graded opponents.

He then topped that performance with gold in patterns.

A spokesman for the club said: "We are so proud of such an outstanding performance from the team after such a long break from competition."