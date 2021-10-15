Redbourn Taekwondo excel in national championships on return to competition
- Credit: REDBOURN TAEKWONDO
Redbourn Taekwondo Club competed in their first competition in more than 18 months - and claimed some major titles in the process.
The UK ITF National Championship was held in Hatfield with teams from all over the UK & Ireland competed for the major awards.
It attracted over 200 competitors and Redbourn were delighted with their efforts.
Star of the show was 10-year-old Zara Fitzgerald who won double gold in the sparring, coming through a bruising encounter against a Welsh competitor to win the British title, and then following it up with success in the patterns.
Rory Crafford also excelled and came home with a gold in both the patterns and sparring in a very tough division against excellent opponents.
Joel Moss took gold in the sparring and a silver in the patterns while Dylan Castillo won bronze in sparring, battling against some higher-graded opponents.
He then topped that performance with gold in patterns.
A spokesman for the club said: "We are so proud of such an outstanding performance from the team after such a long break from competition."