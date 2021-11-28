More success for Redbourn Taekwondo Club as 2021 season draws to a close

Zara Fitzgerald (second from left) of Redbourn Taekwondo Club won gold at the East England Regional Championships. - Credit: MARK FITZGERALD

Redbourn Taekwondo Club took a squad to the South East England Regional Championship and returned home with some excellent results.

It was their last competition of 2021 but was the cherry on top of what has been a successful year for the club, following up on their successes in the British & Irish Championship.

Zara Fitzgerald of Redbourn Taekwondo Club on her way to gold in the sparring. - Credit: MARK FITZGERALD

Zara Fitzgerald followed up her double gold in those national championships with another visit to the top step of the podium in the sparring category.

Zara Fitzgerald of Redbourn Taekwondo Club in the patterns. - Credit: MARK FITZGERALD

She also got a bronze in the patterns while Joel Moss followed her example with an excellent gold in the sparring.

A spokesman for the club said: "Our other members, including Rory Crafford, were in tough groups and did not win any medals this time.

"But there is a big well done for Dhillan Kumar and sisters Jasmine and Mya Sahota who all completed in their first competition.

"They all performed brilliantly and while this time they did not win any medals, it looks good for the future."