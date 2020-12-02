Redbourn Golf Club achieve certification for being environmentally friendly

Redbourn Golf Club has been recognised for its environmental efforts. Picture: BGL GOLF Archant

Redbourn Golf Club has been recognised for its efforts to help the environment with a national accreditation award.

The GEO certification will be held for the next five years and designates a golf facility has met a credible standard in community, resources, climate action and nature.

General manager Steve Brown said: “We are always looking for ways to work in a more efficient and more environmentally friendly way and this certification is the direct result of the dedication to improvement that each and every member of staff has shown.

“It is crucial for us to keep exploring new working practices and regularly upgrade and develop our golf courses and club facilities in order to maintain the highest possible levels of efficiency.”

The club boasts a first-class 18-hole layout as well as a short nine-hole par-3 course, ideal for both newcomers and experienced golfers and there is also a 20-bay covered, floodlit driving range.