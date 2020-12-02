Advanced search

Redbourn Golf Club achieve certification for being environmentally friendly

PUBLISHED: 12:12 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 02 December 2020

Redbourn Golf Club has been recognised for its environmental efforts. Picture: BGL GOLF

Redbourn Golf Club has been recognised for its environmental efforts. Picture: BGL GOLF

Archant

Redbourn Golf Club has been recognised for its efforts to help the environment with a national accreditation award.

The GEO certification will be held for the next five years and designates a golf facility has met a credible standard in community, resources, climate action and nature.

General manager Steve Brown said: “We are always looking for ways to work in a more efficient and more environmentally friendly way and this certification is the direct result of the dedication to improvement that each and every member of staff has shown.

“It is crucial for us to keep exploring new working practices and regularly upgrade and develop our golf courses and club facilities in order to maintain the highest possible levels of efficiency.”

The club boasts a first-class 18-hole layout as well as a short nine-hole par-3 course, ideal for both newcomers and experienced golfers and there is also a 20-bay covered, floodlit driving range.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

A mass coronavirus vaccine centre will be established in Stevenage. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Thameslink manager discusses months spent sleeping rough to erase stigma around homelessness

Allen Howe hopes that The Great Sock Appeal will help break down the stigma around homelessness. Picture: Govia Thameslink/Peter Alvey

#ShopLocal gift guide: The Fleetville Larder

The Fleetville Larder in St Albans has a wide range of hampers. Picture: Laura Bill

Redbourn Golf Club achieve certification for being environmentally friendly

Redbourn Golf Club has been recognised for its environmental efforts. Picture: BGL GOLF

St Albans postbox toppers are back for their third Christmas trail

St Albans Postbox toppers have returned for Christmas.