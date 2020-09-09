Let us in! Redbourn plead to Lords to let fans watch the final of National Village Cup

Will Hales scored an unbeaten 77 as Redbourn reached the final of the National Village Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Redbourn still have their fingers crossed that their fans will be allowed to witness one of the greatest moments in the club’s history – the day they step out at Lords in the final of the National Village Cup.

The club, which was formed in 1823, reached the showcase occasion with a eight-wicket win over North Perrott.

They had 150 devoted fans with them on the 300-mile round trip but as it stands the game at the home of cricket will take place behind closed doors.

Their opponents for the September 19 clash, Worcestershire’s Colwall, also had three figures of support with them in their semi-final victory over Carlton Towers and have also called on Lords to let fans in.

As of yet though no reversal of the decision has been made.

Those supporters who did follow Redbourn to Somerset saw their side in sensational form.

Redbourn took to the field with great confidence after their quarter-final success over Eaton Socon and another victory in the Herts Cricket League on Saturday.

The hosts were still able to get to 35 without loss after eight overs but a double change in bowling flipped the momentum in the visitors’ favour.

Josh Arnold and Dan Darvell bowled 16 overs and conceded just 38 runs, taking three wickets in the process.

A partnership of 64 for the fifth wicket pushed the home side on but another collapse left them with a final total of 160-9 from their 40 overs.

Dan Roe proved North Perrott’s nemesis late on, finishing on 4-40, while Darvell took 2-20 and Conor Yorath 2-34.

With threatening clouds looming, Redbourn’s opening pair of Ed and Will Hales all but sent them to the final on their own.

By the first hygiene break Redbourn were 58-0 and six overs later they had passed the 100-run mark, reaching 109-0.

Ed Hales was finally out for 71, having faced just 48 balls and smashed 12 fours and a six, while Yorath went not long after for five.

But these were the only wickets to fall and the only nerves for the travelling army and it was left to Hugh Craig and Will Hales to hit the winning runs in the 22nd over and start the celebrations.

Hales was left on 77 not out at the end, made from 64 deliveries and with eight fours, and fans will be hoping for more of the same in the final - and that they are there to see it.