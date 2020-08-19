Redbourn a step closer to Lords after National Village Cup success at Horndon-on-the-Hill

Edward Hales in action for Redbourn during their win over Horndon-on-the-Hill in the National Village Cup. Picture: ISOBEL BERRINGTON Archant

Redbourn are through to the last 16 of the National Village Cup atfer a convincing six-wicket victory over Horndon-on-the-Hill.

Their trip to the Essex side on Sunday was able to avoid most of the rain that caused an almost blanket cancellation of Herts Cricket League fixtures on Saturday.

Redbourn won the toss and elected to field, hoping to exploit the grassy wicket and overhead conditions and it proved a smart move.

They had the hosts at 91-5 before Steven Richards rattled through the remainder of Horndon’s batting, resulting in their collapse to 109 all out and his claiming of 5-16 in five overs.

The chase was never really in doubt despite the early loss of Danyaal Khalid, William Hayes and Conor Yorath plus the deteriorating wicket.

A break for rain at 43-3 changed the momentum and 54 from skipper Ed Hales plus an unbeaten 21 from Hugh Craig steered Redbourn to victory and a game at Glynde & Beddingham.