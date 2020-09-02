Thriller on the Common puts Redbourn one step away from historic trip to Lords

Hugh Craig bowled two superb overs to send Redbourn to the semi-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: ISOBEL BERRINGTON Archant

Redbourn’s dreams of a historic Lords trip remains very much on after but only after an enthralling contest with Eaton Socon in the quarter-final of the National Village Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbourn picked up a nerve-jangling victory over Eaton Socon in the quarter-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: EATON SOCON CC Redbourn picked up a nerve-jangling victory over Eaton Socon in the quarter-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: EATON SOCON CC

Village cricket has a reputation of being quirky and daft and occasionally downright bizarre, but that wasn’t even close to what a good number of spectators witnessed at the Hertfordshire club’s picturesque village green ground.

This was a match that swung first one way and then the other as the two teams duked it out.

And was in the balance until the very last moments before Redbourn secured the five-run win and set-up a semi-final at Somerset’s North Perrott on Sunday.

Eaton Socon won the toss and opted to field first and Redbourn’s final total of 123 all out was one which looked difficult to defend.

They had been restricted by superb bowling and fielding from the St Neots side and they were indebted to Conor Yorath and Steven Richards.

The pair came together with the score on 51-5 and the 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket provided the backbone of their innings.

The pick of the Eaton bowling was Roan Haarhoff who claimed 3-20 but he was backed up by Jonathon Carpenter’s 2-30 and 2-26 from Adam Newman.

The wicket didn’t get any easier but like the visitors, Redbourn were hugely impressive in the field and they started rapidly.

Wickets came in clumps and they had Eaton Socon at 12-2 and then 84-6 with veteran spinner Dan Darvell claiming a double-wicket maiden.

But with the game delicately poised it came down to the last few overs.

They seemed dead and buried with three overs to go and Eaton only needing 18 but a wicket maiden from 18-year Hugh Craig suddenly gave them real hope.

That hope increased as the penultimate over not only saw the departure of the dangerous Joe Dawborn, the final victim of Yorath’s superb 5-17, but crucially only four more runs conceded.

It meant 15 was required from the final over and eight had been claimed in the first four balls.

However, pushing to turn a single into a double, Haarhoff was left short thanks to a great throw from Adam Pritchard and wonderful keeping from Ed Hales, sending Redbourn into dreamland.