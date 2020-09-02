Advanced search

Thriller on the Common puts Redbourn one step away from historic trip to Lords

PUBLISHED: 11:48 02 September 2020

Hugh Craig bowled two superb overs to send Redbourn to the semi-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: ISOBEL BERRINGTON

Hugh Craig bowled two superb overs to send Redbourn to the semi-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: ISOBEL BERRINGTON

Archant

Redbourn’s dreams of a historic Lords trip remains very much on after but only after an enthralling contest with Eaton Socon in the quarter-final of the National Village Cup.

Redbourn picked up a nerve-jangling victory over Eaton Socon in the quarter-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: EATON SOCON CCRedbourn picked up a nerve-jangling victory over Eaton Socon in the quarter-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: EATON SOCON CC

Village cricket has a reputation of being quirky and daft and occasionally downright bizarre, but that wasn’t even close to what a good number of spectators witnessed at the Hertfordshire club’s picturesque village green ground.

This was a match that swung first one way and then the other as the two teams duked it out.

And was in the balance until the very last moments before Redbourn secured the five-run win and set-up a semi-final at Somerset’s North Perrott on Sunday.

Eaton Socon won the toss and opted to field first and Redbourn’s final total of 123 all out was one which looked difficult to defend.

They had been restricted by superb bowling and fielding from the St Neots side and they were indebted to Conor Yorath and Steven Richards.

The pair came together with the score on 51-5 and the 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket provided the backbone of their innings.

The pick of the Eaton bowling was Roan Haarhoff who claimed 3-20 but he was backed up by Jonathon Carpenter’s 2-30 and 2-26 from Adam Newman.

The wicket didn’t get any easier but like the visitors, Redbourn were hugely impressive in the field and they started rapidly.

Wickets came in clumps and they had Eaton Socon at 12-2 and then 84-6 with veteran spinner Dan Darvell claiming a double-wicket maiden.

But with the game delicately poised it came down to the last few overs.

They seemed dead and buried with three overs to go and Eaton only needing 18 but a wicket maiden from 18-year Hugh Craig suddenly gave them real hope.

That hope increased as the penultimate over not only saw the departure of the dangerous Joe Dawborn, the final victim of Yorath’s superb 5-17, but crucially only four more runs conceded.

It meant 15 was required from the final over and eight had been claimed in the first four balls.

However, pushing to turn a single into a double, Haarhoff was left short thanks to a great throw from Adam Pritchard and wonderful keeping from Ed Hales, sending Redbourn into dreamland.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Colney Heath longabout safety changes finally underway

Cllr Chris Brazier at the longabout, Colney Heath.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Colney Heath longabout safety changes finally underway

Cllr Chris Brazier at the longabout, Colney Heath.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Town open new season with fine victory at Redbridge in the FA Cup

Jake Anthony got Harpenden Town's second goal against Redbridge in the FA Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Thriller on the Common puts Redbourn one step away from historic trip to Lords

Hugh Craig bowled two superb overs to send Redbourn to the semi-final of the National Village Cup. Picture: ISOBEL BERRINGTON

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

St Albans MP argues against rail freight development in House of Commons

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper secured a debate in the Commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

Collington departure is no reason for Blueboys to panic insists boss Ken Charlery

Ken Charlery insists London Colney will just crack on after latest upheavel. Picture: DANNY LOO