Lords trip moves closer as Redbourn make it to the last eight of National Village Cup

Skipper Ed Hales led his side to victory in the Village Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

Redbourn are just two wins from a potential Lords date as they moved into the last eight of the National Village Cup.

The latest success came on the road at Glynde & Beddingham, the champions back in the 2009 season, with Redbourn clinching a three-wicket victory to set up a quarter-final date at home to Eaton Socon of Cambridgeshire.

Sunday’s trip to East Sussex saw a busload of supporters cheer the team on.

Glynde won the toss and elected to bat, a decision which quickly looked the wrong one, as opening bowler Conor Yorath dismissed Alex Thornhill and Charlie Hobden.

That left the home side on 25-2 and they slumped to 60-4 after 16 overs as the arrival of Josh Arnold saw him claim a double wicket maiden, removing both Archie Burrows and Tom Pedley.

But Glynde took that as their cue to fight back and with Robert Mouland and Craig Eaves building a much-needed partnership of 60 for the fifth wicket, the score began to climb again.

Eaves’ steady innings came to an end off the bowling of Daniel Darvell, departing the crease with his side 122-5 and Mouland’s attempts to push on was scuppered by a third change in bowler, Steven Richards dismissing him with only 10 more runs added.

Mouland’s pull to mid-wicket left him on 62.

The hosts’ tail managed to scrape more runs in the final overs, George Burton-Durham scoring at almost a run-a-ball for his 25, and it took Glynde to 189 all out in the final over.

Yorath and Arnold were the pick of the bowlers for Redbourn, with figures of 3-33 and 2-30 respectively.

The visitors’ opening batsmen started the chase excellently. Captain Ed Hales and brother William smashed 133 for the first wicket to put them in a commanding position.

Will Hales was the first to go trapped lbw for 38 but Redbourn were still sitting comfortably at 133-1, 57 runs short of victory.

A major collapse threatened to turn the game on its head though.

Five wickets fell for a mere 26 runs, Ed Hales finally departing for a fantastic 94 in the midst of it, meaning it was left to 16-year-old George Cutler, along with Arnold, to steady the ship.

And his nerveless and patient batting was enough to see them home in the 26th over.