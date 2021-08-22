Cricket round-up: Redbourn close to Division Two A title in Herts Cricket League

Published: 12:36 PM August 22, 2021

Ed Hales was in superb form with the bat for Redbourn. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Redbourn confirmed their promotion and put one big hand of the Herts Cricket League Division Two A title with a six-wicket win at home to Chorleywood.

The visitors made 177-7 batting first, William Comfort (2-31) and Toby Patrick (2-38) leading the way for Redbourn, and the home side then knocked off the required runs in 35 overs.

That was mainly due to Ed Hales' 79 from 54 deliveries, although he was helped by 41 not out from Daniel Roe.

They are now 41 points clear of second-placed Abbotts Langley with two games to go.

St Albans could catch Abbotts for second after they beat Knebworth Park by seven wickets at Clarence Park.

Adam Hounslow (58) and Harry Seagrave (51) led the charge as they got home inside 32 overs.

London Colney meanwhile are guaranteed a play-off place in Division Four B after victory over Chorleywood seconds while Greenwood Park are still in the hunt for a similar reward after a win over Allenburys & County Hall kept them third in Division Six B.