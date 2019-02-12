Record-breaking Mia McIntosh leads superb showing for Roundwood Park students at English Indoor Athletics Championship

Roundwood Park School's Mia McIntosh and Josh Woods were among the medals at the 2019 English Indoor Athletics Championship. Archant

A Harpenden schoolgirl has wrote herself into the record books with a stunning performance at the U15 England Indoor Athletics Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Gaunce (right) won bronze in the U15 800m at the English Indoor Athletics Championship. Tom Gaunce (right) won bronze in the U15 800m at the English Indoor Athletics Championship.

Mia McIntosh had already ran 8.87 seconds and 8.86 in winning her heat and semi-final of the 60m hurdles but she stepped it up again in the final, claiming gold in a new UK record time of 8.77, two one-hundredths faster than the previous best, set in 2001 by Heather Jones of Carmarthen Harriers.

It is just the latest victory for the talented Roundwood Park School pupil who also won the outdoor 75m hurdles title last year.

It wasn’t the only success either for the school at the Sheffield event.

Josh Woods and Tom Gaunce both claimed bronze medals in the U20 triple jump and U15 800m.

Woods jumped 14.57 metres while Gaunce ran two minutes 6.56 seconds.

All three compete for Dacorum & Tring Athletic Club.