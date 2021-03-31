Ralph Adams-Hale returns with a try as Saracens beat Richmond

Published: 9:54 AM March 31, 2021

Ralph Adams-Hale's comeback from injury continued with a try in Saracens' win over Richmond. - Credit: PAUL HARDING/PA

Saracens' game at Richmond marked a significant milestone in the comeback from injury of Ralph Adams-Hale.

The Harpenden native, and former pupil at Roundwood Park, had been enjoying a run in the first team when he picked up a serious ankle injury in November 2019 playing against Gloucester.

Despite that though the club offered him a new contract last summer at the clash at the Athletic Ground saw him named on the bench for the first time since that ill-fated day at Kingsholm.

But it was to get better as he scored the final try in the 32-3 success, lifting the Men in Black up to fourth in the Championship table.

It was a second successive win and director of rugby Mark McCall believes the squad are relishing the chance to build some momentum.

Speaking to the club's website he said: "It’s been really stop start for us so far but we’ll have the whole squad available for the first time

“It’s up to us to bring a really good attitude to every match and we’ve done that in the last two and we’ve got to continue that.”