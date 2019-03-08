Medal-laden summer keeps St Albans pentathlon star on course for Olympic dream

It has been a busy summer for a budding Olympian from St Albans as she travelled the globe in pursuit of modern pentathlon success.

It all began for Raissa Vickery, who goes to St Albans High School for Girls, in Madeira as she took on the European Biathle and Triathle Championships.

Competing in the GB vest, she was involved in the U13 age group races for the combined run and swim biathle and adding a shooting element for the triathle.

Both build toward the full pentathlon but her preparations were hit with a broken arm in April limiting her training.

Despite this though she still took the individual silver medal in the triathle, holding off a close challenge in the run.

Her next big adventure came in the Laser Run Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last month.

The event mirrors the final stage of the Olympic pentathlon event with a shooting phase, using a laser gun, before the start of three 400m running laps.

Again representing GB in a field of over 70 from more than 40 countries, she again picked up a medal, this time a team silver in the mixed relay.

The event was held as the same venue and at the same time as the Modern Pentathlon World championship, allowing Vickery to see the top athletes in the sport.

She said: "It was a new experience and event I hadn't tried before and while I was nervous before going, it was actually a fun and challenging competition to take part in."

In between these two high-profile events she also picked up more medals on home soil.

The 2019 Pony Club National Tetrathlon final in Warwickshire, combining run, shoot, swim and show jumping elements over a number of days, saw her claim the title after a nerve-wracking show jump.

She said: "It was daunting to do my first tetrathlon at a national competition and my first big event riding but all the phases went well and winning was more than I hoped for."

She also took both team and individual silver at the National Schools Laser Run Championships in Solihull.

Vickery can't afford to rest on her laurels though as she has been selected for the Biathle and Triathle World Championships, held in the USA later this month.