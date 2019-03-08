Radlett lose ground at top of Premier Division after North Mymms loss
PUBLISHED: 09:25 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 18 July 2019
Archant
Radlett slipped further behind Herts Cricket League Premier Division leaders Welwyn Garden City after an eight-wicket loss at North Mymms.
And, as has so often been the case this season, Hamza Qayyum was the star for the Home Farm side.
He started by taking five wickets after Radlett had won the toss and chosen to bat, eventually finishing with figures of 5-63.
He was ably-assisted by Richard Oxley who bagged himself 4-76, with Radlett eventually being bowled out for 251 with the penultimate ball of the innings.
Kabir Toor was one of Oxley's victims with the skipper falling on 99.
Fakir Dungaria hit 52 while Joe Cooke got 34.
Qayyum then set about the Radlett bowling attack in his usual style, crafting a total of 109, including 13 fours and four maximums before finally being caught off the bowling of Abdulrahim Mulla.
And Hamza Ahmed (43), Nesan Jeyaratnam (52*) and Dan Millard (35*) saw Mymms home.