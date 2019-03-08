Advanced search

Radlett lose ground at top of Premier Division after North Mymms loss

PUBLISHED: 09:25 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 18 July 2019

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Radlett slipped further behind Herts Cricket League Premier Division leaders Welwyn Garden City after an eight-wicket loss at North Mymms.

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And, as has so often been the case this season, Hamza Qayyum was the star for the Home Farm side.

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He started by taking five wickets after Radlett had won the toss and chosen to bat, eventually finishing with figures of 5-63.

North Mymms V Radlett - Joe Cooke batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Joe Cooke batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He was ably-assisted by Richard Oxley who bagged himself 4-76, with Radlett eventually being bowled out for 251 with the penultimate ball of the innings.

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Kabir Toor was one of Oxley's victims with the skipper falling on 99.

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Fakir Dungaria hit 52 while Joe Cooke got 34.

North Mymms V Radlett - Joe Cooke batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Joe Cooke batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Qayyum then set about the Radlett bowling attack in his usual style, crafting a total of 109, including 13 fours and four maximums before finally being caught off the bowling of Abdulrahim Mulla.

North Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn HaddonNorth Mymms V Radlett - Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And Hamza Ahmed (43), Nesan Jeyaratnam (52*) and Dan Millard (35*) saw Mymms home.

