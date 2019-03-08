Radlett take big step towards play-offs with Harpenden win

Radlett V Harpenden - Josh De Caires and Kabir Toor batting for Radlett. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Radlett enjoyed a near-perfect day as they defeated Harpenden at Cobden Hill.

Radlett V Harpenden - Andrew Neal bowling for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Radlett V Harpenden - Andrew Neal bowling for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Not only did they move further clear at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division but the 55-run success means they have all but confirmed their play-off spot for the end of the season with three matches still to be played.

On the flip side of the coin though the result means Harpenden slipped further away from those top four places with only Welwyn Garden City of the sides above them failing to win.

Radlett won the toss and elected to bat and the form of one of their openers made that a wise decision, although it didn't necessarily look like that straight away.

Chris Arul went without scoring, bowled by Jack Doyle, having faced just five balls but Josh De Caires and skipper Kabir Toor steadied the ship in fairly short order.

De Caires in particular was in fine form, picking his shots with care, as he moved the score on.

The pair added 76 before Toor sent a ball straight back to bowler Arthur Garrett while on 38.

From there wickets fell in steady order although frustratingly for Harpenden, none of those wickets saw De Caires heading back to the pavilion.

They did finally get the prized-scalp but not until De Caires had made 72, hitting six fours from the 99 balls faced.

And when he did go, trapped leg before by William Latham, Radlett had taken the score up to 171-7.

Muhammed Adil Zareef (28) and Tom Jenkins (18*) were the only other batsmen to make double figures as the home side were bowled out for 185 after 43 overs.

Latham was the pick of the Harpenden bowlers, finishing on 3-11, although Tom Beasley's 3-18 wasn't far behind. Garrett added one more wicket to his haul with William Downes taking the other one.

Latham and Beasley were quickly back into the action as the openers for the visitors but they were also quickly back in the dressing room as Harpenden slumped to 18-2 early on.

And it didn't get much better from there despite the best efforts of Aaron Burrage and Scott Galloway.

The pair enjoyed the best partnership of the innings, making 49 before Burrage was bowled by Randeep Sanghera for 30.

Galloway stuck around until the end, finishing unbeaten on 55, but sadly for him nobody else did as Radlett bowled Harpenden out for 130 in 38 overs.

Toor finished with 3-6 and Nathan Smith claimed 3-33 while both Sanghera and Zareef took two wickets.

Radlett travel to Luton Town & Indians on Saturday while Harpenden's play-off hopes could rest on their home game with current top four side Potters Bar.

