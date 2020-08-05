Radlett take the spoils with narrow win over Harpenden

Randeep Sanghera helped Radlett to victory in a tight game with Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Radlett were made to work every inch of the way as they edged a tight contest with Harpenden by three wickets.

It was the home side’s second win from the opening three games of the reduced Herts Cricket League Premier Division season, the third match being a rain-affected no-contest with West Herts.

Harpenden meanwhile are still searching for their first success but any disappointment will be balanced by the pleasure at their efforts at Cobden Hill.

They had won the toss and elected to bat first and made steady progress throughout the 45 overs, even if wickets did fall a little too regularly.

James Latham went for just four but Nick Lamb and Jake Pankhurst teamed together to put on 84 for the second wicket.

Pankhurst was out for 28 and Alex Axon was removed five balls later without scoring but Harpenden and Lamb found another partnership immediately after, this one with Andrew Neal.

They made 52 runs before Lamb was finally out, stumped by Tom Jenkins off the bowling of Josh De Caires for 61.

Neal would go next on 39 but a late flourish from the tail, and in particular 25 from Alex Evans, saw them to 225-8.

De Caires was the main wicket taker for Radlett, claiming 4-40, and he was back out to opening the reply with the in-form Dominic Chatfield.

It took 18 overs to finally break the partnership, Chatfield (32) caught behind by Axon off the bowling of William Downes, but they had scored 73 by that point.

De Caires went for 38 and it signalled a period of eight overs where only 24 runs were scored and another two wickets fell.

And with nine overs to go Radlett still needed 73 runs and had only four wickets in hand.

But from there William Wright and Randeep Sanghera batted beautifully with 43 runs coming in three overs alone.

Just four runs were needed in the last two overs and they got there a four from Wright and nine balls left.

Wright finished with 24 from 20 balls while Sanghera got to 36 in 28 deliveries.

Zaid Kureshi returned the best bowling figures for Harpenden with 3-36 and as well as Downes there was a wicket for Jack Doyle.

It should give them hope ahead of Welwyn Garden City’s visit to the Common on Saturday.

Radlett go to Totteridge Millhillians.