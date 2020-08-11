Radlett clinch narrow win over Totteridge Millhillians in a dramatic finish

Anthony Hill and Tom Jenkins combined to hand Radlett a victory over Totteridge Millhillians by a mere eight runs. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

A dramatic stumping gave Radlett a tense and narrow victory at Totteridge Millhillians.

The two perennial challengers at the top end of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division have had many classic encounters and this was right up there.

Radlett had batted first and scored 244-8 thanks in the main to a 98-run partnership between Fraser Crawford (76) and Christopher Arul (56).

The dangerous Ben Howgego was at the forefront of the reply and his 61 put Totteridge in the perfect position going into the final few overs.

With two overs to go they needed a run a ball 12 to claim victory and still had three wickets in hand.

But Josh De Caires had Matt Fletcher stumped by Tom Jenkins with the first delivery of the penultimate over and the same result got rid of Joe Wray with only one wide added to the score.

Two singles meant they needed nine to win off the final four balls but Jenkins’ third stumping, this time from Anthony Hill, gave Radlett the big victory.