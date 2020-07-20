Advanced search

Chatfield stars once more as Radlett cruise to dominant success at North Mymms

PUBLISHED: 12:15 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 20 July 2020

Anthony Hill celebrates the wicket of North Mymms' Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Anthony Hill celebrates the wicket of North Mymms’ Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett proved their position as one of the championship favourites was well deserved as they stormed to a 167-run win at North Mymms.

Khabir Toor prepares to bowl in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The visitors to Home Farm go into most seasons as one of the sides to look out for and even with a reduced fixture list they have the look of a season destined to be challenging for the Premier Division title.

Dan Millard batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

They won the toss and elected to bat, going on to make a mammoth 324-4 from their 45 overs.

Khabir Toor prepares to bowl in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOKhabir Toor prepares to bowl in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dominic Chatfield had shown in a pre-season friendly with Welwyn Garden City seven days earlier that he was a man in form, hitting 93 that day.

Anthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

But here he was in majestic form as he blazed his way to an almost run-a-ball 127.

Radlett celebrates the wicket of North Mymms' Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Eight of the 129 deliveries were sent across the rope for four while two were despatched over it for six.

Anthony Hill celebrates the wicket of North Mymms’ Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAnthony Hill celebrates the wicket of North Mymms’ Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

He was the last man out for the visitors, bowled by Rhys Wynne and caught by Adam Davies, but by that point Radlett were on 316 and just four balls of the innings remained.

Stefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

So good was his knock that the 72 made by Kabir Toor, from only 46 balls, and the 51 from Fraser Crawford were relegated to mere supporting roles.

Anthony Hill appeals for the wicket of North Mymms' Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Wynne took the first wicket too, removing Josh De Caires for 34, as he finished on 2-49.

Anthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAnthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Owen Millard and Jack Cobb got the other wickets but with seven bowlers used, Mymms struggled to find a combination to break the Radlett batting.

Dan Millard batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOODan Millard batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

And any hopes that they could mount a substantial counter-offensive were ended early.

Anthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAnthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

The first wicket fell to just the fifth delivery and by the time 12 overs had been completed, they were sitting on 53-4.

Radlett players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dan Millard did his best to make a game of it but he was the fifth man out after making 33, bowled by Anthony Hill.

Randeep Sanghera prepares to bowl in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

That was the top score too for the home side and although four of the remaining six batsmen made it into double figures, 29 from Davies was the one score to make it out of the teens.

Radlett players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOORadlett players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Wynne was the last man out, trapped leg before in the 43rd over as Mymms finished on 157.

Radlett players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOORadlett players clean theirs hands during the COVID-19 hand sanitisation break every six overs in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

De Caires was the star with the ball as he took 5-16 while Hill ended up on 3-28.

Dan Millard batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOODan Millard batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Randeep Sanghera’s 2-52 was the other bowling figures of note.

Stefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOStefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett go to West Herts on Saturday while Mymms are back at home against Harpenden.

Dan Millard ducks under a bouncer in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dan Millard ducks under a bouncer in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOODan Millard ducks under a bouncer in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dan Millard ducks under a bouncer in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOODan Millard ducks under a bouncer in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Anthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAnthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOStefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Anthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOAnthony Hill bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOOStefaan Fernando batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett in the field in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Josh De Caires sees an edge dropped in the slips in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett in the field in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOORadlett in the field in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Doyle batting in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Josh De Caires bowls in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett in the field in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOORadlett in the field in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jack Cobb is caught in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett celebrate a wicket in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

