Chatfield stars once more as Radlett cruise to dominant success at North Mymms

Anthony Hill celebrates the wicket of North Mymms’ Stefaan Fernando in the league match between North Mymms 1st XI and Radlett 1st XI at North Mymms Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Radlett proved their position as one of the championship favourites was well deserved as they stormed to a 167-run win at North Mymms.

The visitors to Home Farm go into most seasons as one of the sides to look out for and even with a reduced fixture list they have the look of a season destined to be challenging for the Premier Division title.

They won the toss and elected to bat, going on to make a mammoth 324-4 from their 45 overs.

Dominic Chatfield had shown in a pre-season friendly with Welwyn Garden City seven days earlier that he was a man in form, hitting 93 that day.

But here he was in majestic form as he blazed his way to an almost run-a-ball 127.

Eight of the 129 deliveries were sent across the rope for four while two were despatched over it for six.

He was the last man out for the visitors, bowled by Rhys Wynne and caught by Adam Davies, but by that point Radlett were on 316 and just four balls of the innings remained.

So good was his knock that the 72 made by Kabir Toor, from only 46 balls, and the 51 from Fraser Crawford were relegated to mere supporting roles.

Wynne took the first wicket too, removing Josh De Caires for 34, as he finished on 2-49.

Owen Millard and Jack Cobb got the other wickets but with seven bowlers used, Mymms struggled to find a combination to break the Radlett batting.

And any hopes that they could mount a substantial counter-offensive were ended early.

The first wicket fell to just the fifth delivery and by the time 12 overs had been completed, they were sitting on 53-4.

Dan Millard did his best to make a game of it but he was the fifth man out after making 33, bowled by Anthony Hill.

That was the top score too for the home side and although four of the remaining six batsmen made it into double figures, 29 from Davies was the one score to make it out of the teens.

Wynne was the last man out, trapped leg before in the 43rd over as Mymms finished on 157.

De Caires was the star with the ball as he took 5-16 while Hill ended up on 3-28.

Randeep Sanghera’s 2-52 was the other bowling figures of note.

Radlett go to West Herts on Saturday while Mymms are back at home against Harpenden.

