Radlett on the heels of the Premier Division leaders after Stortford success

PUBLISHED: 12:05 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 05 June 2019

Abdulrahim Mulla took four wickets for Radlett against Bishop's Stortford. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Radlett kept the pressure on the Herts Cricket League Premier Division leaders with a straight-forward 80-run success at Bishop's Stortford.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat they got to a healthy 290-7 in their 50 overs, driven on by skipper Kabir Toor who landed a score of 89, including 10 boundaries.

He was involved in three very good partnerships, 43 with Joe Cooke for the second-wicket, 65 with Nathan Smith for the third and 60 alongside Fraser Crawford for the fourth.

And when he was the fifth man dismissed, with Radlett on 217, Muhammed Adil Zareef carried on where he left off, blasting 42 from 30 balls to get them to their final total.

In reply Stortford got to 142-2 before losing three wickets for the addition of just seven more runs.

And from there it was all over as Abdulrahim Mulla (4-31) and Zareef (2-49) cleaned up the tail.

