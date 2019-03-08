Radlett take Harpenden win as sides continue to battle at opposite ends of the table

Abdulrahim Mulla took three wickets for Radlett against Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Radlett cruised to an eight-wicket victory away to Harpenden to keep the pressure on the leaders of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Neal was Harpenden's top scorer with the bat against Radlett. Picture: DANNY LOO Andrew Neal was Harpenden's top scorer with the bat against Radlett. Picture: DANNY LOO

They are now up to second following Welwyn Garden City's draw with Totteridge and five points behind new leaders Luton Town & Indians.

And the top two clash on Saturday, emphasising the importance of building up a run of form.

Harpenden meanwhile are continuing to look over their shoulders at bottom club West Herts, who are just four points adrift of them.

This game at the Common saw the home side choose to bat after winning the toss.

They lost Aaron Burrage with the score on eight and that set the tone for the rest of the innings.

Only three managed to get to double figures, Tom Beasley hitting 26 in 70 balls and James Latham 20 in a much quicker 39 deliveries.

The third was Andrew Neal who was the last man out after a defiant and stylish 56 that contained nine fours and a six.

For the visitors Abdulrahim Mulla took 3-23 while Muhammed Adil Zareef managed 3-11.

Nathan Smith took two wickets and there was one also for Joe Cooke.

But the innings closed with Harpenden on 149 and Radlett hopeful of chasing that down.

And they did that with relative ease, finishing on 151-2 after 32.1 overs.

They were always ahead of the run rate thanks to some solid batting.

Openers Fraser Crawford and Christopher Arul put on 54 for the first wicket before the latter was caught behind by Alex Axon off the bowling of Beasley for 23.

Crawford was the only other wicket to fall after compiling 45.

He was trapped leg before by Joel Stewart with Radlett on 108.

And from there it was left to Joe Cooke and Kabir Toor to close the innings out.

Cooke was the senior partner in the stand, going on to finish on 68 not out after smashing four fours and six sixes from just the 48 deliveries he faced.

Harpenden go to Potters Bar on Saturday.

Both the clubs second teams enjoyed wins though.

Harpenden won by 41 runs at Kings Langley in Division One while Radlett took a one-wicket victory against Northwood in Division Two B.