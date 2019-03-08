Radlett enjoy comfortable win over Totteridge Millhillians

Josh De Caires batting for Radlett. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Radlett returned to winning ways after a comfortable six-wicket win at home to Totteridge Millhillians in the SHCL Premier Division.

Winning the toss and putting the visitors into bat, Radlett made a steady start, taking four wickets for the loss of 82 runs.

And the kept the lid on most of the Totteridge attack bar the ever-dangerous Ben Howgego who went on to bag a huge 80 before he was caught and bowled by Nathan Smith.

Smith was the main Radlett bowler as he took 5-34 as Totteridge finished on 164-9.

The reply suffered a stuttering start when Christopher Arul was stumped with Radlett on 13.

But from then on the home side were in complete control, with Josh De Caires top-scoring on 57 and Muhammed Adil Zareef and Kabir Toor chipping in with 46 not out and 33 respectively.

The winning runs finally came in the 35th over.

It keeps Radlett second but closes the gap to leaders WGC to 25 points.