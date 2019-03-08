Advanced search

Rampant Radlett win the Herts Cricket League in style at Hertford

PUBLISHED: 16:44 02 September 2019

Radlett's winning skipper Kabir Toor. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Radlett confirmed their position as number one at the end of the season with a soul destroying 212-run win away to Hertford.

They are now uncatchable in the league phase of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division and will have a home play-off semi-final against either Totteridge Millhillians or North Mymms on September 14.

This victory at Balls Park was devastating in the extreme.

Radlett won the toss, elected to bat and promptly began thrashing the ball to all parts of the ground.

They eventually finished on 294-6 with only one man failing to get double figures.

The top score was 82 from Josh De Caires but there was also a fine 60 from Fraser Crawford.

And the bowlers were equally as destructive as they bowled Hertford out for just 82 in the 32nd over.

Kabir Toor took 3-9 and there was 3-12 for Anthony Hill and 2-11 from Abdulrahim Mulla.

Radlett host Potters Bar on Saturday.

