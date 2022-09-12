News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Radlett get the better of Harpenden tussle to reach play-off final

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:37 PM September 12, 2022
Josh De Caires starred with bat and ball as Radlett beat Harpenden.

Josh De Caires starred with bat and ball as Radlett beat Harpenden. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett reached the final of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-offs thanks to victory over Harpenden.

The winning margin was just 33 runs at Cobden Hill, with the start delayed by 24 hours from its Saturday slot and then reduced to 41 overs per side because of the conditions.

Radlett batted first and made a good fist of it with a total of 198-6. Josh De Caires was key to that with a fine 76 from 91 deliveries, and containing just five fours, backed up by 38 from Kabir Toor, 28 for skipper Tom Jenkins and 25 from Tej Malde.

Nick Lamb had the best bowling figures for Harpenden with 2-44 and the visitors were looking good value for victory when Danyaal Khalid (28) and James Latham (54) got them onto 103-1 after 22 overs and needing 96 in 114 balls.

They were still in good shape at 138-3 with 10 overs to go but two wickets for De Caires (4-30) and when Harry Seagrave went in the next over, Radlett had the matter in hand, eventually bowling Harps out for 165.

Noah Cornwell also added 3-19 for Radlett who will play Potters Bar in Saturday's final at Welwyn Garden City.

Cricket
Harpenden News
Radlett News

