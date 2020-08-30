Advanced search

Herts Cricket League: Radlett and Harpenden pick up victories in the Premier Division

PUBLISHED: 11:12 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 30 August 2020

Christopher Arul and Randeep Sanghera were both to the fore as Radlett beat Reed in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Christopher Arul and Randeep Sanghera were both to the fore as Radlett beat Reed in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Radlett kept pace with their rivals at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a five-wicket win over Reed.

The victory was relatively straight-forward after they won the toss and put the visitors into bat.

Three wickets for Noah Cornwell and two each for Randeep Sanghera, Anthony Hill and new Middlesex man Josh De Caires saw Reed all out for 145.

And the reply was knocked off in the 32nd over, 40 from Christopher Arul, 30 from Tom Jenkins and 29 for Fraser Crawford seeing to that.

They now sit second in the table, three points behind leaders Potters Bar, with two games of the truncated season to go.

Harpenden meanwhile made it two wins on the bounce as they won away at West Herts.

They made 202 batting first, Harry Josephs’ 47 the top score although most of their line-up reached double figures.

West Herts needed 25 off the last over to win and they made it a nervy finish, eventually falling short by three runs.

Harpenden now sit sixth.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

St Albans man upset after being asked for rent paid by benefits

Danny Smith with his letter from Hightown Housing Association.

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Stamp duty holiday sees St Albans property listings double

St Albans has recorded the fourth largest annual change in the number of property listings in the country. Photo: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The well-connected Hertfordshire village of Bedmond

Bedmond - home to the Church of the Ascension, or 'tin church' - is conveniently located for both Hemel and Watford. Picture: Archant

Proposed parking changes for St Albans are not welcome in all streets

Changes to parking restrictions are being proposed for streets around St Albans.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

St Albans man upset after being asked for rent paid by benefits

Danny Smith with his letter from Hightown Housing Association.

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Stamp duty holiday sees St Albans property listings double

St Albans has recorded the fourth largest annual change in the number of property listings in the country. Photo: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The well-connected Hertfordshire village of Bedmond

Bedmond - home to the Church of the Ascension, or 'tin church' - is conveniently located for both Hemel and Watford. Picture: Archant

Proposed parking changes for St Albans are not welcome in all streets

Changes to parking restrictions are being proposed for streets around St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Cricket League: Radlett and Harpenden pick up victories in the Premier Division

Christopher Arul and Randeep Sanghera were both to the fore as Radlett beat Reed in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Unemployment in Hertfordshire ‘rose steeply’ at start of lockdown and has remained at same level

Unemployment has remained at five per cent in Hertfordshire for the past three months. Picture: Google Street View.

Proposed parking changes for St Albans are not welcome in all streets

Changes to parking restrictions are being proposed for streets around St Albans.

9 things to do this August Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire

St Albans Cathedral

A sneaky peek into The Club at Cottonmill and spa at Sopwell House in St Albans

The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans.