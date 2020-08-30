Herts Cricket League: Radlett and Harpenden pick up victories in the Premier Division

Christopher Arul and Randeep Sanghera were both to the fore as Radlett beat Reed in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Radlett kept pace with their rivals at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a five-wicket win over Reed.

The victory was relatively straight-forward after they won the toss and put the visitors into bat.

Three wickets for Noah Cornwell and two each for Randeep Sanghera, Anthony Hill and new Middlesex man Josh De Caires saw Reed all out for 145.

And the reply was knocked off in the 32nd over, 40 from Christopher Arul, 30 from Tom Jenkins and 29 for Fraser Crawford seeing to that.

They now sit second in the table, three points behind leaders Potters Bar, with two games of the truncated season to go.

Harpenden meanwhile made it two wins on the bounce as they won away at West Herts.

They made 202 batting first, Harry Josephs’ 47 the top score although most of their line-up reached double figures.

West Herts needed 25 off the last over to win and they made it a nervy finish, eventually falling short by three runs.

Harpenden now sit sixth.