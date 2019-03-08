Record-smashing run by Roundwood Park's Mia McIntosh leads proud day for Harpenden school

Mia McIntosh and Josh Woods took titles at the English Schools Athletics Championship on a proud day for Roundwood Park School. Archant

Roundwood Park School's golden girl Mia McIntosh continued her amazing junior career by smashing the U15 British record over the 75m hurdles distance.

The Harpenden athlete was running at the English Schools' Championship and left the field in her wake as she set a new best time of 10.75 seconds.

She went into the event as defending champion but after clocking 11.01 last year, her main goal was to break the 11 second barrier.

But the Dacorum & Tring runner, who is trained by Deborah Keenleyside, did far better than that, eclipsing Pippa Early's championship record of 10.90 as well as Shirin Irving's national record of 10.85.

She wasn't the only success for the school who sent a total of six athletes to the event.

And Josh Woods came home with two medals of his own, claiming a bronze in the triple jump and gold in the relay.

Tom Gaunce, Gabriel Lamb, Alex Mancey and Hannah Booth were the others involved.