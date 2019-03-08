Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Record-smashing run by Roundwood Park's Mia McIntosh leads proud day for Harpenden school

PUBLISHED: 09:45 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 24 July 2019

Mia McIntosh and Josh Woods took titles at the English Schools Athletics Championship on a proud day for Roundwood Park School.

Mia McIntosh and Josh Woods took titles at the English Schools Athletics Championship on a proud day for Roundwood Park School.

Archant

Roundwood Park School's golden girl Mia McIntosh continued her amazing junior career by smashing the U15 British record over the 75m hurdles distance.

The Harpenden athlete was running at the English Schools' Championship and left the field in her wake as she set a new best time of 10.75 seconds.

She went into the event as defending champion but after clocking 11.01 last year, her main goal was to break the 11 second barrier.

But the Dacorum & Tring runner, who is trained by Deborah Keenleyside, did far better than that, eclipsing Pippa Early's championship record of 10.90 as well as Shirin Irving's national record of 10.85.

She wasn't the only success for the school who sent a total of six athletes to the event.

And Josh Woods came home with two medals of his own, claiming a bronze in the triple jump and gold in the relay.

Tom Gaunce, Gabriel Lamb, Alex Mancey and Hannah Booth were the others involved.

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Harpenden drivers warned of ‘significant delays’ for Katherine Warington School roadworks

There will be traffic lights near the new Katherine Warington School junction. Picture: Google Maps

Property Spotlight: A unique family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Harpenden drivers warned of ‘significant delays’ for Katherine Warington School roadworks

There will be traffic lights near the new Katherine Warington School junction. Picture: Google Maps

Property Spotlight: A unique family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school divides opinion with plans to close public right of way

The entrance to public right of way 29A onto Sandringham School field from Sandringham Crescent. Picture: Archant

Record-smashing run by Roundwood Park’s Mia McIntosh leads proud day for Harpenden school

Mia McIntosh and Josh Woods took titles at the English Schools Athletics Championship on a proud day for Roundwood Park School.

It’s OK To Say: St Albans band release music video encouraging men to open up about their feelings

The video for The Maida Vales' new song I Want You tackles the stigma around men's mental health and how relationships can turn toxic. Picture: Kriz-P

St Albans cyclists tackle 500 mile challenge across France

The St Columba's College cycling team pedalled from Lille to Lyon - 500 miles in six days - for the school's Changing Lives bursary fund. Picture: Submitted by St Columba's College

St Albans Centurions’ grand masters enjoy battle with South London Silverbacks

St Albans Centurions' masters teamed with others to take on the South London Silverbacks prior to London Broncos game against St Helens.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists