End of season drama as clubs clinch titles and promotion in Herts Cricket League

Published: 8:45 AM September 6, 2021

Jonny Hall took four wickets as St Albans snatched promotion on the final day of the Herts Cricket League season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

A dramatic last day in the Herts Cricket League brought celebrations for many - including St Albans, Redbourn and London Colney.

Redbourn had already clinched the Division Two A title and finished the year with a crushing 106-run success at home to Kings Langley, George Cutler hitting 90.

But behind them there was drama and St Albans came out of it with the second promotion spot.

They defeated Abbots Langley by 47 runs, the victory leaping them above their hosts and into second, Harry Seagrave (68), Steve Perrin (54) and Jonny Hall (4-35) doing the main damage.

St Albans' second team are also promoted after a last-day win in Division Five A jumped them up to second.

They beat Frogmore by 40 runs as Bentley Heath fell at the last.

London Colney meanwhile clinched the Division Four B title despite losing to Northampton Exiles.

They picked up 10 bonus points to top the table by a point.

Greenwood Park finished second in Division Six A after thumping Rickmansworth.