Promising St Albans cyclist Matt Watson given huge opportunity at Belgium's Davo Cycling Team

PUBLISHED: 17:41 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 20 June 2019

Matt Watson in action for RockandRoad-Ellisix Cycling Team. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt Watson in action for RockandRoad-Ellisix Cycling Team. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Judith Parry Photography

Promising St Albans cyclist Matt Watson has been given a glorious chance to impress on the continental stage by signing as a guest rider for Belgium's top junior cycling team.

Matt Watson took the win in a dominating performance for RockandRoad-Ellisix Cycling Team at the Bovingdon Bomber. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The RoackandRoadBikes-Ellisix rider will join up with Davo Cycling Team and will compete in the Sint-Martinusprijs Kontich, a UCI 2.1 ranked four-day stage race.

He said: "I can't think of a better place to spend a couple of months."

He heads across the North sea in fine form.

Fresh from the experience of racing in the Junior CiCLE Classic, Watson took the win at the latest round of the Bovingdon Bomber Series.

Adam Strudwick was second for RockandRoad-Ellisix Cycling Team at the Team MK ROad Race. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a superb display from Watson and the team as he they locked out the top four places.

Watson was also in action at the Team MK Road Race but it was Adam Strudwick who took the highest position for the team, finishing second.

That result took him up to a category one licence and came after a late break of six riders got clear, team-mate Michael Parry putting in the blistering attack to initiate the final selection.

His burst of pace strung out the bunch to breaking point and from there Strudwick launched his own attack taking with him the rest of the final break.

The sprint for the line was taken by Harvey of Shutt Ridley Racing Team but Strudwick was able to roll across the line just behind him.

A difficult sprint from the main bunch saw Watson come home in 15th.

Elsewhere Clay Davies took third place from a strong field at the Corley Cycles MK Bowl race.

