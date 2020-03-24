Advanced search

Pro boxing debut shelved but St Albans’ Ben Callum ready to come back stronger

PUBLISHED: 06:39 25 March 2020

St Albans boxer Ben Callum (centre) has had his first professional fight postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

St Albans boxer Ben Callum (centre) has had his first professional fight postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Archant

Saturday was meant to be a historic day for St Albans boxer Ben Callum but it wasn’t to be.

He was due to make his professional bow at Harrow Leisure Centre but the event was shelved after the British Boxing Board Of Control cancelled all events to help try and halt the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “I’ve worked so hard in training leading up to this fight so it is a big disappointment. I was really looking forward to putting on a show and had over 200 supporters from St Albans coming to support me.

“But I’ll just be patient and will wait for things to calm down with this virus.”

Trainer Andy Smith, who runs ShoeSmiths Heelbar in The Maltings said: “The event being cancelled was the news we were dreading but as the fight-date drew closer we knew it was inevitable.

“We just have to get on with things now and prepare for when the everything has died down. Ben will be stronger, fitter and sharper as he’ll have had a longer camp”

Manager Mickey Helliet said: “A lot of people are taking interest in Ben Callum due to his stellar MMA career and he has been impressive in his sparring with world number one ranked contender Dillian Whyte.

“This is one of the little upsets that can happen in boxing and Ben will just keep fine-tuning and as soon as the ban is lifted I will have a new date for him.”

Most Read

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Most Read

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in a desirable part of St Albans

Gurney Court Road, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Coronavirus crisis; Crowds flock to Heartwood Forest in Sandridge despite social distancing warnings

Crowds at Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Pro boxing debut shelved but St Albans’ Ben Callum ready to come back stronger

St Albans boxer Ben Callum (centre) has had his first professional fight postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Two patients who had COVID-19 die at Watford General Hospital

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Milk bank calls for funds to help premature babies amid coronavirus crisis

Award winners and Hearts milk bank founders, Gillian and Natalie call for help for babies amid Coronavirus pandemic.
Drive 24