Scott Shulton heads up a trio of new Scholars at Potters Bar Town

Published: 12:33 PM June 23, 2021

Former St Albans City midfielder Scott Shulton has joined Potters Bar Town for the new season. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Scott Shulton leads the first of three signings for Potters Bar Town ahead of the new Isthmian League Premier Division season.

The former St Albans City midfielder joins from Hayes & Yeading United to join up with his former Hendon team-mate and now Scholars' manager Lee O'Leary.

Scott Shulton in action for St Albans City against Torquay United. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The 31-year-old, who runs his own academy, was close to arriving at the LA Construction Stadium 12 months ago but will add a bite in the middle of the park, as well as a creative outlet, and joins the club's two other new faces.

New Potters Bar Town man Charlie Edwards scores for Wingate & Finchley against Hornchurch last season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Charlie Edwards is another man for the midfield, the former Harlow Town, Hertford Town and Waltham Abbey man joining from Wingate & Finchley for whom he scored twice last season.

Hafed Al-Droubi will keep goal for Potters Bar Town in the new Isthmian League Premier Division season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Hafed Al-Droubi meanwhile is a goalkeeper who counts Besiktas, Luton Town and Fulham as former clubs, as well as Harrow Borough and Northwood, with whom he was with last season.



