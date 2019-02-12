Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Better performance but poor start costs Oaklands Wolves away to Leicester Riders

PUBLISHED: 12:41 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 13 February 2019

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

INAFRAME.NET

Lee Ryan felt a slow start to their WBBL Trophy game at Leicester Riders was the reason Oaklands Wolves slipped to a 95-83.

They trailed 27-15 after the opening 10 minutes but from then on there was nothing to separate the two sides.

And that fact gives the St Albans-based side’s head coach plenty of confidence.

He said: “It was important to give a better performance than last week and we did but a poor spell in first period ultimately cost us and defensively we are still off pace.

“If we could have stayed in contact with them going into the game the result could have been different, especially when you look at the second-half performance we put in.

“We have one more trophy game on Saturday and we will be using it as preparation for the return to league play.”

Anneke Schluter was Wolves’ top scorer on 21 while Roya Rustamzada managed 17.

They face Cardiff Met Archers on Saturday.

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Man assaulted at St Albans snooker club

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at The Raging Bull Snooker Club in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats

The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists