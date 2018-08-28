Ones to watch in 2019 for St Albans Striders finish 2018 in fine form

St Albans Striders at Tring Xmas Parkrun with Jenny Maddocks front left. Picture: Joanne Tang Archant

Two of St Albans Striders’ rising stars rounded off a great 2018 with strong performances on the final weekend of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Striders' Laurence Dine with supporters after running 2018 miles in the year in aid of Reverse Rett. Picture: Laura Hussey St Albans Striders' Laurence Dine with supporters after running 2018 miles in the year in aid of Reverse Rett. Picture: Laura Hussey

James Moore, 15, finished his first half marathon at the Lee Valley Velopark in a time of one hour 22 minutes 58 seconds to finish sixth overall.

Meanwhile Will Bowren, 17, was the third senior finisher, and seventh overall, at the Buntingford Year-end 10-mile race in 58:28.

Many Striders competed in festive parkruns on Christmas morning, most notable was Jenny Maddocks who finished first female on the undulating course at Tring.

Laura Lane completed the 50km Winter Cross Ultra which takes in part of the South Downs Way in 6:16.

On Sunday Laurence Dine completed his goal to run 2018 miles this year.

He achieved his feat in aid of Reverse Rett, a charity dedicated to changing the lives of children and adults with Rett Syndrome.