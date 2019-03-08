One great week for Rockandroadbikes-Ellisix cycling team

Rockandroadbikes-Ellisix's Michael Parry crosses the line ahead of team-mate Adam Strudwick at Milton Keynes. Archant

The number one continues to play a significant part in the first season of Rockandroadbikes-Ellisix.

The St Albans-based cycling team began a great week by taking the win in round three of the Bovingdon Bomber Series.

A fast race eventually saw Clay Davies make a solo effort to go clear before being joined by Sam Hodges of Lky7 SD Racing.

The pair duked it out but it was the St Albans man who got the upper hand to take the win with team-mate Adam Strudwick leading the bunch in behind for third.

Strudwick was in the break of the day at MK RAF Series round four along with Michael Parry and it was the latter who took his first senior win this time with Strudwick second in a superb display of team riding.

And to top the perfect week off Davies took the bronze medal at the Eastern Road Race Championships in Essex, a result that earns him a category one licence, the first Rockandroadbikes-Ellisix rider to do so.