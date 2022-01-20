Lee O'Leary resigns as manager of Isthmian League Potters Bar Town

Breaking

Lee O'Leary has resigned as manager of Potters Bar Town.

The 36-year-old took charge in October 2018 after previous boss James Duncan moved to Chesham United.

That was in the their first game in the Isthmian League Premier Division and he and then joint-manager Scott Cousins guided them to safety before the season's end.

He was in sole charge when he oversaw the club's greatest moment, almost exactly one year later, when an Andy Lomas goal 11 minutes into added time at the end of their FA Cup fourth round qualifying game with Barnet earned them a 1-1 draw in front of a record crowd of 2,011.

They lost the replay 3-1, despite Ben Ward-Cochrane putting them ahead in the first-half, and they have continued to make strides forward both on and off the pitch since.

The pandemic had seemingly no effect on that progression earlier in this campaign with just one defeat in eight league gams during September and October.

But three abandoned games, two of them in the league while in winning positions with less than 20 minutes to go, plus a string of postponed games in the last month, where they only played once, have derailed any of that momentum.

Their first game since New Year's Day came on Tuesday night, a 2-0 loss at Brightlingsea Regent, and proved to be O'Leary's last in charge with the resignation coming two days later.

A statement on the club website said: "Potters Bar Town have today accepted the resignation of first team manager Lee O'Leary.

"We would like to wish Lee all the very best for the future and thank him for his efforts since taking over at the club.

"We are taking positive steps, with an important game at Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, and have appointed Malik Yansaneh, our successful Development Team manager, to take temporary charge of all team affairs and match day duties for the forthcoming games.

"Anyone now wishing to apply for the position of manager should contact chairman Peter Waller with their details by emailing pbtfc@aol.com

"A further update will be issued shortly."