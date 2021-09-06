Old Albanian game overshadowed by death of Henley Hawks player

Published: 9:05 AM September 6, 2021

Old Albanian Rugby Club's opening game of the season was overshadowed by the death of Henley Hawks' Dave Hyde. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian's return to competitive rugby paled into insignificance after a player for hosts Henley Hawks died in the hours following the match.

Second-row forward David Hyde had collapsed in the changing room, with the club's medical staff calling for the Air Ambulance to take him to hospital in Oxford.

He died later that evening.

In a statement chairman Chris Nixon said: "Our thoughts go out to his wife Katherine, his young son, close family and all his friends within our club.

"Dave was a gentle giant, a strong family man, a great friend to many and a much loved and highly respected member of our club.

"He will be so greatly missed."

OAs also joined in the tributes, adding that as part of the rugby family "if we can offer any support we will be delighted to do so".

The match itself saw the St Albans side return with a 25-19 win thanks to three tries, Alex Ricci and Dan Watt among the scorers with the latter also adding 10 points with the boot., landing two conversions and two penalties.