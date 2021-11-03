Old Albanian turn on the style to dispose of hapless Westcliff

Alex Ricci ran in a hat-trick of tries for Old Albanian away to Westcliff. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Old Albanian put hosts Westcliff to the sword with a comprehensive victory in National Two South.

The Southend-based club are already proving to be the whipping boys of the division but they still needed to be beat, and OAs were at their clinical best in the 89-0 success.

Over half the damage was done in the opening half as scrum-half Elliott McPhun and his number 10 Dan Watt spread the rewards evenly amongst their back-line colleagues.

Watt was the only one of the back division not to bag a try but he did kick 12 conversions in total and seven before half-time.

Alex Ricci helped himself to a hat-trick of scores while there were doubles for Jonno Wicks and Alex Noot.

Single tries came the way of Mike Bond, Tom Mills, Nic Defeo, McPhun, Chris Napier and Sam Jones.

Coach Dan George pronounced himself delighted with the attitude and attention to detail of his charges, especially those players more used to life with the second string whose keenness will have intensified courtesy of this outing.