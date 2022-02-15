Old Albanian overcome technical issues to claim five more league points
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
Old Albanian claimed a 31-27 win at Rochford Hundred in National Two South - although they certainly made life hard for themselves.
Line-outs were a source of huge frustration with few going to plan in the first 60 minutes.
But once they fine-tuned the radar, they were able to nudge clear once and for all.
Despite the problems on their own throw-ins they had raced into a 26-7 lead with two tries from Alex Noot and one each for Tom Stileman and skipper Nic Defeo.
Dan Watt kicked three conversions.
But Rochford responded with 15 points of their own and it was only when Defeo got his second that OAs secured the win, even if they had to endure 12 nervous minutes following a fourth home try.
The second-team Romans meanwhile kept their perfect record in Herts & Middlesex Merit Table One alive with a 44-41 win over Ampthill Jets.
In total 15 tries were scored in an exhilarating game with OAs getting eight of them.
Skipper Sam Hannon got two while man of the match Cian Morris got one, as did Ellis Greaves, Lewis Head, George Kingswell-Watts, Paul Greener and Rory Hextall.
Toby Daley and Henry Peachey chipped in with a conversion each.