Old Albanian see victory slip through their fingers with the last kick of the game

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:54 PM October 12, 2021    Updated: 2:13 PM October 12, 2021
Dan Watt had put Old Albanian on the verge of victory against Rochford with four successful kicks.

Rochford Hundred broke Old Albanian hearts as an injury-time penalty gave the visitors to Woollams the narrowest of victories.

Sam Cappaert landed that as he did with a conversion and two more penalties as the Essex side left with a 22-21 success.

It had been a roller-coaster of emotions for the watching crowd up to that point with the lead changing hands three times in the final 10 minutes.

Rochford looked to have things well in hand when they added a penalty to a 13-7 lead just before half-time in an incident that saw home tight-head prop, Harry Samuel sent off for an offence at a collapsed scrum.

But that just fired OAs up for the second period and they roared into an 18-16 lead thanks to a Kaz Henderson try and two Dan Watt penalties all before the tumultuous last 10 minutes.

The first half had seen Rochford take a 10-0 lead after a penalty from Cappaert and then a converted Damien Brambly try before Angus Southon pulled a try back, Watt kicking the conversion.

Rugby
St Albans News

