Old Albanian see victory slip through their fingers with the last kick of the game
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Rochford Hundred broke Old Albanian hearts as an injury-time penalty gave the visitors to Woollams the narrowest of victories.
Sam Cappaert landed that as he did with a conversion and two more penalties as the Essex side left with a 22-21 success.
It had been a roller-coaster of emotions for the watching crowd up to that point with the lead changing hands three times in the final 10 minutes.
Rochford looked to have things well in hand when they added a penalty to a 13-7 lead just before half-time in an incident that saw home tight-head prop, Harry Samuel sent off for an offence at a collapsed scrum.
But that just fired OAs up for the second period and they roared into an 18-16 lead thanks to a Kaz Henderson try and two Dan Watt penalties all before the tumultuous last 10 minutes.
The first half had seen Rochford take a 10-0 lead after a penalty from Cappaert and then a converted Damien Brambly try before Angus Southon pulled a try back, Watt kicking the conversion.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The most popular places in Hertfordshire to move to
- 2 Look! Sneak peek inside Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre
- 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 4 Property Spotlight: A huge £2m family home in Bricket Wood
- 5 Wheathampstead man remembers father killed in Lisbon Maru incident of WWII
- 6 Opposition call on council to support more Afghan refugees in St Albans
- 7 St Albans road closures decision 'must be unanimous', says highways chief
- 8 The Plough at Sleapshyde welcomes new owners
- 9 Concerns over impact of London Road 32-homes development
- 10 St Albans Fireworks Spectacular returns to Verulamium Park for 2021 display