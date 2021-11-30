Old Albanian unable to tame elements and the Lions

Old Albanian fell to a two-point defeat at their Woollams home against Leicester Lions. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The wind caused both Old Albanian and Leicester Lions plenty of problems and while neither could stamp their authority on proceedings at Woollams, it was the visitors who left with the victory.

The 16-14 success was deserved in the end as the Lions enjoyed the majority of possession and used it that bit better than their hosts.

Territory was shared more equal and for most of the match, the OAs defence negated sharp attacks from increasingly confident opponents.

Ben Young ran matters for the visitors from fly-half and Nick Cairns was a constant thorn for Albanian from the base of the scrum.

Too often, however, a promising attack ignored the overlap and turned back inside where it met a staunch OA cover defence.

Young scored all of the Leicester points, with three penalties added to a converted try.

Elliott McPhun stole the show, in domestic terms, for Albanian and was constantly in the thick of the action.

His two tries were testament to what was possible with the proper application but his efforts alone were not quite enough to secure a victory.