News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Esher prove all the reports accurate as they take the scalp of Old Albanian

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:00 PM November 24, 2021
Alex Ricci suffered a dislocated shoulder when scoring Old Albanian's third try against Esher.

Alex Ricci suffered a dislocated shoulder when scoring Old Albanian's third try against Esher. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

All recent intel suggests that Esher are heading in the right direction this season - and Old Albanian were unable to put any dents in that assessment after a 41-21 defeat in Surrey.

OAs head Coach Dan George labelled the home side the best his charges have faced all season as they outscored the Hertfordshire visitors by six tries to three.

The first period was relatively even and Elliott McPhun and Alex Noot had their smart efforts improved by Dan Watt for the side to trail by just three points.

But from there the Esher machine gradually but inexorably pulled away.

Seventeen points were added in the opening period of the second half, ending the game as a contest.

Albanian didn't throw in the towel though and manfully fought back in search of two more tries and at least one bonus point.

Alex Ricci got one of them, with Watt again kicking the conversion, but the winger suffered a dislocated shoulder in the act of scoring and Albanian were unable to find another try in the last 10 minutes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield Road development stuns neighbours with expansion plan
  2. 2 St Albans road closures decision: Everything you need to know
  3. 3 St Albans named among happiest places to live in Britain
  1. 4 'Risky' new plans to transform St Albans city centre for a post-pandemic world
  2. 5 Decision reached on homes plan for King Offa site
  3. 6 In Pictures: Christmas Cracker event returns to St Albans
  4. 7 Country park before quarry, say St Albans councillors
  5. 8 Will we have a white Christmas in Hertfordshire this year?
  6. 9 Job joy at car dealership for Ollie
  7. 10 Witnesses sought for St Albans hit and run

They sit sixth in the table, one place above Leicester Lions who they host at Woollams on Saturday.

Rugby Union
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Areas of Hertfordshire have seen some of the biggest increases in agent enquiries and online searche

Hong Kong buyers help boost St Albans' sellers' market

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Armed police point their guns at the door of Eddie Croasdell's flat.

Exclusive

Dad's trauma after armed police raid his home by mistake

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice met with Heathlands School pupils.

Strictly Come Dancing couple inspire St Albans deaf pupils

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
What the St Albans Christmas lights switch-on used to be like.

Christmas

Christmas lights countdown scrapped at city street festival

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon