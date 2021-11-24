Esher prove all the reports accurate as they take the scalp of Old Albanian

Alex Ricci suffered a dislocated shoulder when scoring Old Albanian's third try against Esher. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

All recent intel suggests that Esher are heading in the right direction this season - and Old Albanian were unable to put any dents in that assessment after a 41-21 defeat in Surrey.

OAs head Coach Dan George labelled the home side the best his charges have faced all season as they outscored the Hertfordshire visitors by six tries to three.

The first period was relatively even and Elliott McPhun and Alex Noot had their smart efforts improved by Dan Watt for the side to trail by just three points.

But from there the Esher machine gradually but inexorably pulled away.

Seventeen points were added in the opening period of the second half, ending the game as a contest.

Albanian didn't throw in the towel though and manfully fought back in search of two more tries and at least one bonus point.

Alex Ricci got one of them, with Watt again kicking the conversion, but the winger suffered a dislocated shoulder in the act of scoring and Albanian were unable to find another try in the last 10 minutes.

They sit sixth in the table, one place above Leicester Lions who they host at Woollams on Saturday.