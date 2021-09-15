Two from two for Old Albanian after bonus-point success against Canterbury

Published: 2:45 PM September 15, 2021

Alex Ricci was among the Old Albanian try-scorers against Canterbury. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A bonus-point 29-21 win over Canterbury marked Old Albanian's return to Woollams in the perfect fashion.

Prior to the game the teams held a minute's silence in memory of Henley Hawks' David Hyde who died after OAs opening match last week.

Once they got going the hosts found themselves 14-10 behind after 40 minutes, an Alex Ricci try plus a penalty and conversion from Dan Watt their only scores.

Mistakes had been a factor in some of Albanian's play but after surviving one worrying moment early in the second period, Tom Mills scythed through the midfield to the sticks with Watt again converting.

The lead changed hands once more as the game entered the final quarter but after conceding a catch and drive try, OAs' Morgan Thompson dummied right then tunnelled under the defender to the line.

Watts boot put them three points in front and when Canterbury's Oliver Tyler received a yellow card, the home side pounced, skipper Chris West charging over for the bonus point score with eight minutes to go.

The win puts them fifth with a trip to Hinckley next.